Tom Brady officially announces his retirement
- Tom BradyAmerican football player
This time it’s for real. Tom Brady on Tuesday announced his retirement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL on Tuesday.
The GOAT leaves after 22 seasons, 20 in New England and 2 with the Bucs.
He won 7 Super Bowls and holds virtually every quarterback record in NFL history.
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2022