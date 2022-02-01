Tom Brady officially announces NFL retirement in lengthy Instagram statement

It's official: Tom Brady announces NFL retirement with IG statement originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL. Source: Tom Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback officially announced his NFL retirement Tuesday morning, sharing a lengthy statement on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Brady's announcement ends any speculation he'll return for a 23rd NFL season. ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported Saturday that the 44-year-old QB plans to retire, but Brady and his camp pushed back against those reports, with the QB reportedly telling the Buccaneers he's nowhere near a decision about his future.

Brady also suggested Monday night on the "Let's Go" podcast with Jim Gray he'd take some time to make a decision, but it appears he need less than 12 hours to end his career on his own terms.

Stay tuned for more updates on this story as they become available.