Tom Brady offers Jimmy Garoppolo advice ahead of NFC Championship Game

At this point, it's not a new story that Tom Brady is a Bay Area native. It has been told time and time again that Brady grew up in San Mateo rooting for the 49ers.

And now, his former backup quarterback is one win away from leading San Francisco to Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Brady can't exactly root for the 49ers, but he will be closely watching Jimmy Garoppolo.

"I love watching Jimmy play, he's doing a great job for them," Brady said Sunday on Westwood One Sports Radio. "I got a lot of family and friends in the Bay Area. I really can't consider myself a fan of any team at this point anymore, but I definitely have some affiliations."

Garoppolo has spoken highly about the lessons he learned backing up Brady for three-and-a-half seasons on the New England Patriots. Jimmy G is a two-time Super Bowl winner, however, this season is his first time taking any snaps in the playoffs.

The 49ers' QB watched Brady compose himself under pressure and soaked up as much knowledge as possible from afar.

"That's important, certainly in the game," Brady said about Garoppolo's ability to control the 49ers. "Every time you take the field, you have to be the one that everyone looks to for the poise, for the discipline to try to play error-free football. As a quarterback, you have the ability to call the play in the huddle. Naturally, you have the voice that everyone is listening to, so if you can display to them that you're confident in what's being called and how you're going to go out and execute, it can give everyone a sense that you're in control."

Brady, who has won a record six Super Bowls, went to the School of Michael Scott when it comes to advice for big games like Garoppolo will be a part of Sunday at Levi's Stadium: Keep it simple, stupid.

"Do what you've done all year," Brady said when asked to give his former teammate advice. "To get to this point -- you've got to this point with an incredible team playing really complementary football. It's not about doing something different. It's about going out and having really solid execution."

Brady believes the 49ers will be "awfully hard to beat" in the NFC Championship Game. For that to be true, Garoppolo likely will have to play better than he did in the divisional round.

When tasked to come through in the clutch, Garoppolo has answered the call nearly every time this season. If he does so Sunday, he'll lead the 49ers to their seventh trip to the Super Bowl.

