Tom Brady odds: Are 49ers emerging as serious contender in free agency?

Need more convincing that the San Francisco 49ers are in the mix to sign Tom Brady in free agency?

Just follow the money.

We've tracked sportsbooks' odds on where the 42-year-old quarterback will take his first snap in 2020, and they've remained relatively consistent over the last few weeks: The New England Patriots are the favorites to re-sign Brady, with the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers leading the list of outside suitors.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

But in the wake of Tom E. Curran's recent report that the 49ers may consider swapping QB Jimmy Garoppolo with Bay Area native Brady, there's a new suitor in town.

Here are Westgate Superbook's odds on where Brady will begin the 2020 season as of Thursday night, via ESPN.com:

Patriots 1-2

Titans 9-2

Raiders 8-1

Chargers 8-1

49ers 12-1

Colts 14-1

Buccaneers 14-1

No snap taken 30-1















The 49ers recently were listed at 100-1 to sign Brady and were pegged at 25-1 on Tuesday. Now, they've skyrocketed up to 12-1, overtaking the Indianapolis Colts and Buccaneers.

"The flavor of the day is the 49ers," Westgate's vice president of risk management, Jeff Sherman, told ESPN's David Purdum. "We've only got one ticket on the Patriots. It's getting spread out everywhere. It's not like they're zeroing in on one team."

The Niners are gaining steam at other oddsmakers, as well; the online sportsbook PointsBet shortened San Francisco from 80-1 to 14-1 to land Brady, according to Purdum.

New England hasn't wavered as the favorite to keep Brady, and Curran reported he and head coach Bill Belichick have spoken ahead of his March 18 free agency. But the Patriots have plenty of competition.

Click here to listen and subscribe to Phil Perry's Next Pats Podcast:

Tom Brady odds: Are 49ers emerging as serious contender in free agency? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston