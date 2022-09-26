Tom Brady has now thrown TD passes to 93 different receivers

It comes in a loss, but congrats to Bucs receiver Russell Gage, who becomes the 93rd different player to catch a touchdown pass from Tom Brady. This graphic is still amazing. https://t.co/LS1RwQTEUn — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 26, 2022

At 45 years old, and in his 23rd NFL season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady owns a long list of ridiculous statistics.

He expanded one of the more entertaining ones Sunday, when he found new teammate Russell Gage in the end zone Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Gage became the 93rd different NFL receiver to catch a touchdown pass from Brady in his career.

Former Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski still has the most with 105, more than double the next player on the list.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire