Tom Brady has now been in the NFL for half of his entire life

At this point, we’re used to Tom Brady and ridiculous numbers.

Here’s another one the GOAT just added to his list: Brady has now spent more than half of his entire life in the NFL.

Yep, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 45-year-old quarterback has now been in the league longer than he hasn’t.

It’s still unclear whether or not Brady will return next year for a 24th NFL season, and he’s been playing at such a high level for so long, that it’s hard to be surprised when we see another incredible stat with his name attached.

