Tom Brady not yet ready to look ahead to showdown with Patriots

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – It’s on to Foxborough.

Maybe Tom Brady should merely take a page out of Bill Belichick’s playbook in putting behind all the bad things that happened on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Of course, it’s not just any “next game.”

Brady can try rebounding from the 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams that knocked the Bucs from the undefeated ranks by returning to a familiar place, Gillette Stadium, for a much-anticipated prime-time matchup next Sunday against his former team, the New England Patriots.

Yet after taking it on the chin from the Rams – the Bucs never led or had any threat of a running game, and Brady was sacked three times – the iconic quarterback was in no mood to look ahead.

How will Brady approach the task of playing against the Patriots for the first time?

“It’s a tough loss for us,” Brady said during his postgame news conference. “So, I’ll just get to the plane to evaluate what we need to do to get ourselves in a better position to win, from a quarterback standpoint. I want to win every time I take the field.”

Sorry, no payback quotes for the bulletin board. Just Belichickian bland from TB12.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks to the bench during a timeout in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Brady, 44, notched his first 400-yard game as a Buc and left SoFi leading the NFL in passing TDs (10) after three games.

But those numbers were decidedly half-empty in a larger context, giving Brady and the Bucs coaching staff much material to evaluate.

To pass for 432 yards, fifth-highest in his career, Brady had to throw 55 times. Not ideal.

“We got off to a slow start,” Brady said. “Any time you do that, you’re fighting from behind all day…Not a great complementary game for us.”

The imbalance was further underscored when considering that Brady was the Bucs leading rusher with 14 yards on three attempts. It’s believed to be just the second time in his 21-year career that Brady has led his team in rushing, the other case occurring during a New England victory against the Jets in 2015 when he ran for 15 yards.

After achieving the feat in 2015, Brady told reporters after the game, “I should probably enjoy this because it will probably never happen again.”

Well, it happened again, only it was worse as it came in a loss. The issue on Sunday was attached to the meager output of the top two running backs, Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette, who combined for 19 yards on 9 carries (2.1 yards per rush).

“I think we’re going to look to evaluate every part of what we’re doing,” Brady said. “It’s never really good enough in football. I think those guys up front are trying to create space, the backs are trying to run hard. Again, when you’re losing all game, you’re forced into more throwing than you probably want.

“But obviously, the throwing needs to be better. All around, the offense needs to be better. More production in the red zone. Need to be better on third down.”

When someone mentioned that the Bucs scored 48 points the previous week in routing the Falcons, Brady sneered.

“We scored two defensive touchdowns last week,” he pointed out. “So, we’ve got to be better on offense.”

As it stands now, there’s no better place for Brady & Co. to show it than in Foxborough.

