Tom Brady on not shaking Nick Foles’ hand in Week 5: ‘I didn’t even think about it’

There isn’t much not to like about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. He’s the ultimate winner and he’s an all-around classy guy.

If there’s one thing about Brady that can rub fans the wrong way, it’s his temper tantrums when things aren’t going well. Sure, maybe that’s just him being a fiery leader and his way of getting his teammates on track. But when it comes to good sportsmanship, like shaking the opposing quarterback’s hand after a game regardless of the outcome, there’s no excuse for being a sore loser.

In Week 5’s Thursday night football, Brady snubbed Bears quarterback Nick Foles when he chose not to shake Foles’ hand after Chicago’s big win. Some analysts suggested Brady was practicing social distancing, yet that theory was shot dead once Brady embraced Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at midfield after — you guessed it — the Buccaneers’ win last Sunday.

So, what’s the deal? Did Brady intentionally act like a petulant child at Soldier Field?

“I didn’t even think about that,” Brady told the Tampa Bay Times on Thursday. “I think Nick Foles is a hell of a player and a Super Bowl champ. I don’t know one reason or another why I wouldn’t do that. Sometimes I run off the field, sometimes I haven’t. Sometimes if I have a personal relationship, like I have with Drew (Brees) and Justin (Herbert) and Aaron (Rodgers) over the years. . . I don’t know.

“I don’t think it’s anything particular other than I have great admiration for Nick, and I think he’s a hell of a player. They’re off to a great start.”

Sure, Tom. Sure.

“It’s happened a few times,” Foles said Thursday. “I’m sure that some day Tom and I will have a great conversation about it and probably just laugh at it. There’s obviously history there from a big game we both played in once and then other day on Thursday night but it is what it is, and I think he’s a tremendous player. Someday we’ll have a good conversation.”