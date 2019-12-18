Tom Brady not named to Pro Bowl for first time since 2008

The Patriots had only three Pro Bowlers, and Tom Brady was not one of them. It’s been a long time since that was the case.

The last time Brady wasn’t chosen to the Pro Bowl roster was in 2008, the year he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week One. Brady also wasn’t chosen to the Pro Bowl in 2002, 2003 and 2006, but other than that he had been chosen in every year that he was the Patriots’ starting quarterback.

Brady probably isn’t too broken up about not being chosen, seeing as he hasn’t actually played in a Pro Bowl since 2005. Some years he misses because he’s preparing for the Super Bowl the next week, while other years he chooses not to attend. It’s still possible that Brady could go to the Pro Bowl as an alternate, but it’s highly unlikely he’d accept that invitation.

Brady has been named to the Pro Bowl 14 times, an NFL record he shares with Peyton Manning, Tony Gonzalez, Bruce Matthews and Merlin Olsen. If he had been chosen this year, he would have broken the record.

The AFC Pro Bowl quarterbacks are Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.