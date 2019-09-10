Tom Brady 'not judging' Antonio Brown for tumultuous stint with Raiders

Antonio Brown's antics in Oakland have led some to question the Patriots' signing of the superstar wide receiver, but Tom Brady isn't concerned.

On Monday night, the Patriots quarterback discussed Brown joining the Patriots with Jim Gray of Westwood One.

"You don't judge anything," Brady told Gray, per ProFootballTalk. "I'm not judging anything before I have a chance to go out and practice and prepare. You know, Antonio, meeting him today I really enjoyed being around him, he's a very smart football player, knows how to play the game. He's been extremely productive.

"The only thing that I know what we can do is to go out there and work at it to meet and to communicate and get on the practice field and go through things. I'm not buying into any hype or potential. I'm into work. He's into work and our entire offense is into doing what's in the best interest for the team and I'm really excited to get to practice on Wednesday."

While Brady doesn't seem to be worried about Brown's behavioral issues, the 42-year-old admits it may take a while for the former Steeler to contribute.

"That's definitely a challenge, that's just the time of the year and we are going to deal with those from now to the end of the season," Brady told Gray. "We are just going to deal with those the best way we can. You'd love to have a training camp or an offseason to learn, but that's just not our reality and we are going to do the best we can possibly do with the time that we have."

Following the shocking signing, Brady reportedly told Pats owner Robert Kraft he's "a million percent in" on the move and even extended an invitation for Brown to stay at his house until the wideout gets acclimated in New England.

Regardless of whether Brown takes Brady up on that offer, the two will be spending plenty of time together in the foreseeable future.

"Yeah, you know we're going to meet as much as we possibly can," Brady said. "I think that quarterback-receiver relationship is so important. The more you know each other the more you know what each other's thinking, the faster you can accelerate the trust and confidence in one another when you get on the field.

"I have that with a lot of guys that I played with certainly with the guys that are on the roster now, Julian [Edelman], Phillip Dorsett, Josh [Gordon]. You saw that last night. But when you haven't played with guys, you got to try to do it as quickly as possible, and the clock is ticking on us right now. This is not the offseason program. This is about real games that count and we are going to try and spend as much time as we can together and really get up to speed and lock in with what are roles and responsibilities are."

The Patriots made their signing of Brown official on Monday after waiving safety Obi Melifonwu and releasing tight end Lance Kendricks. The polarizing 31-year-old is expected to make his Pats debut next Sunday in Miami.

