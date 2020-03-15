Tom Brady is not heading to Tennessee as Titans sign Ryan Tannehill to four-year deal

As longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady enters free agency for the first time in his career, many have speculated where the 42-year-old will sign.

One of those destinations was Tennessee, where Brady would reunite with his former teammate and current Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Those rumors grew even bigger last month when Vrabel was seen FaceTiming Brady while at a basketball game.

But on Sunday, the Titans put an end to the Brady-to-Tennesee rumors when they agreed to a four-year deal with Ryan Tannehill. The deal was first reported NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Tannehill's deal is worth $118 million, according to the report.

The 31-year-old was traded from Miami to Tennessee this past offseason to be Marcus Mariota's backup. Midway through the 2019 season, Tannehill took over for a struggling Mariota and turned the Titans' season around. After securing the AFC's final Wild Card spot, the Titans knocked off the Patriots in first-round of the playoffs. The following week, they defeated the top-seeded Ravens before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

Tennessee is fully committing to Tannehill as the team's starter moving forward. Now, Tennessee can choose to place the franchise tag on the 2019 NFL's leading rusher, Derrick Henry, should they choose to do so.

As for Brady, the number of potential landing spots continues to shrink. NBC Sports' Chris Simms reported Sunday that the San Francisco 49ers were also out on Brady, sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo as the team's starter moving forward. According to the report, Brady's decision is now expected to come down to two teams: the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Free agents are permitted to speak with teams as early as 12 p.m. on Monday when the legal tampering period begins. The new league year begins Wednesday, March 18 at 4 p.m. Stay up to date with all the recent free agent news here.

