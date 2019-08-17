Tom Brady not expected to play in Week 2 of Patriots preseason vs Titans

NASHVILLE – Indications during the week were that Tom Brady was expected to play in the Patriots preseason game against the Titans.

But we are told the GOAT will remain in the barn for the second straight week.

Brady was sharp Thursday working with a fleet of young receivers against the Titans veteran defensive backs.

After that workout, Brady was asked what the playing-time plan was. His answer?

"I just expect to play, and if he (Bill Belichick) says, "You're not playing," then I'm not playing. I think there's a lot of things that factor into his decisions, but I'm not involved in any of those, so I just show up and practice. That's been my role, that's been my job, so I'm trying to show up and do a good job.

Brady played extensively last August in the second preseason game, going 19 for 26 for 172 yards and two scores against the Eagles. In 2017 against the Texans he was 6 for 9 during his brief work. The last time he didn't play in the second preseason game was 2016 when Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett took all the reps. That was the year Brady had a four-game suspension to start the year. Remember?!

