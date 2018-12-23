Tom Brady: No surprise about early exit from game

The Patriots were up by 18 points when they got the ball on Buffalo’s 33-yard-line after a blocked punt with 6:39 left to play in Sunday’s game and that seemed like a prime opportunity for the starting offense to erase any doubt about the final outcome.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick elected to send quarterback Brian Hoyer into the game, however, and the Patriots handed the ball back on downs. Hoyer would play one more series before the 24-12 win was in the books.

Belichick said he “thought that was the right thing to do” when asked about pulling Tom Brady at that point and that the passing game “could be better” than it was on Sunday. Brady went 13-of-24 for 126 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

After the game, Tom Brady said no when he was asked if he was surprised by the decision to go with Hoyer at that point. He also said that he’s not injured.

“I feel great. I feel 100 percent,” Brady said at his press conference.

Belichick also said he has a lot of confidence in Brady heading into the final week of the regular season. New England will face the Jets and a win will guarantee them a bye to open the postseason.