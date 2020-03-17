On Tom Brady, no news is . . . no news

For the first time in his career, quarterback Tom Brady can field offers from every team and reach an agreement in principle with any team. So what has happened so far today, Brady’s first ever on the open market?

Crickets.

Sure, there has been the scattered report that the Buccaneers’ interest in Brady is real (that was known), and there has been the persistent murmur that the Chargers will be making a run at him. But there’s no evidence that one or more teams have gone from “laying in wait” to lining up with big-money offers aimed at landing the greatest quarterback in league history.

With the Titans and 49ers out of the mix and the Raiders presumably content to have Marcus Mariota playing the role as to Derek Carr that Ryan Tannehill played as to Mariota in 2019, who else is there other than the Buccaneers and maybe the Chargers? The Dolphins? The Colts? The Giants? The Panthers? The Cowboys?

Father Time remains undefeated, and it could be that teams have studied Brady’s 2019 film and concluded that the signs are present that Brady is about to get whacked over the head with a giant hourglass. Regardless, his best play — especially with no offseason program at all for 2020 — could be to stay put with the Patriots.

Which leads back to the question to which only one man knows the answer: Does Bill Belichick want another year with Brady? If Belichick doesn’t, will Brady have a landing spot at all in 2020?

