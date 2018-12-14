Tom Brady on No. 1 seed: We just worry about what we control

Depending on how things break in other games, the Patriots could have a playoff berth and a division title wrapped up by the close of business on Sunday.

If things fall that way, the next question for the Patriots will be what seed they get in the AFC playoffs. Thursday night’s Chargers win leaves open the possibility that New England could wind up with the top seed, although it doesn’t seem to matter much to quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady said he was asleep before the Chiefs and Chargers kicked off and that he won’t be losing any future sleep over where the Patriots will play in the postseason.

“I think we just worry about honestly what we can control and that’s it,” Brady said. “It’s just us playing and whatever happens, happens. Coach [Bill Belichick] has always said it’s not where we play, it’s how we play. We’ve just got to take care of business on our end. This is a big one, this is a tough one and we’re going to have to play really well.”

The Patriots haven’t lost at home this season and are 3-4 on the road heading into Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh. They’ve won games in Pittsburgh the last two seasons.