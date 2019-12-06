Tom Brady, N'Keal Harry are finally on the same page ... mindset-wise

FOXBORO -- N'Keal Harry is just a kid.

He's only played in three NFL games. His ankle injury has limited his time to get on the same page with Tom Brady.

Those would all be valid excuses as to why the New England Patriots' rookie wide receiver has struggled since coming off injured reserve in Week 11.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But Harry doesn't want to use them.

"Everything they're asking me to do is reasonable," Harry said Friday at Gillette Stadium. "Everything they're asking me to do is something I can do and something I'm capable of doing.

"It's just putting in the work and getting it done. No excuses."

That last part of Harry's answer should sound familiar to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who was asked Friday about the difficulty of keeping his patience with young receivers like Harry this late in the season.

"It's kind of just where we're at," Brady responded. "We've added some players late, guys are coming back from injury and so forth. I've said this before: Like every team in the league, there's no excuses."

It appears Harry has received that message: As long as he's on the field, the Brady and the Patriots need him to execute at a high level -- no excuses.

Harry hitting the same talking points as his quarterback is one thing. Being in the right place on the field is another.

The 21-year-old's lone target last Sunday against the Houston Texans resulted in an interception after cornerback Bradley Roby undercut his subpar in-route.

Harry has caught just one of the last five passes Brady threw his way -- a back-shoulder touchdown grab against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 -- and is averaging under two yards of separation per target, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Story continues

Unfortunately for the Patriots' first-round pick, he doesn't have the luxury of taking things slowly. Injuries to Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett have thrust Harry and fellow rookie wide receiver Jakobi Meyers into action during New England's most difficult stretch of the season, which continues this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

So, what advice would a veteran like Sanu give Harry as the pressure mounts on the young pass-catcher?

"Be where you need to be when you're supposed to be there," Sanu said Friday. "Just do your part. Don't worry about anything else."

And most importantly, don't make excuses.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Tom Brady, N'Keal Harry are finally on the same page ... mindset-wise originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston