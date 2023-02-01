Tom Brady’s NFL retirement, ‘unbelievable’ career applauded by John Lynch

Lynch applauds Brady’s ‘unbelievable’ NFL career, retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

One of the greatest quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen is retiring as Tom Brady announced on Wednesday he's done playing football.

Two people that have had to go up against the former New England Patriots and Tamp Bay Buccaneers quarterback are 49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan.

Lynch played against Brady during his 15-year NFL career; meanwhile, Shanahan had to whip up a scheme to help his offenses keep up with the veteran signal-caller.

"I just think respect, appreciation to one of the greatest players to ever play this game," Lynch told reporters Wednesday. "And I'm always humbled by the fact that we work for an organization that I think tout some guys who fit into that category with Ronnie [Lott], Steve [Young], Joe [Montana], Jerry [Rice], obviously that are in that conversation as well, but that's rarefied air.

"And I got to compete against him as a player; I got to broadcast games as a broadcaster. And now, to see that he's still going, it just blows my mind what he's done. It's unparalleled. And I think he's one of the greats ever to do it. So respect, appreciation and admiration for an unbelievable career."

Brady's announcement stunned the NFL world bright and early Wednesday morning via a personal video posted to social media.

While Lynch confirmed in 2020 that the 49ers had an interest in bringing Brady back home to the Bay, the 45-year-old said he's content with how his career played out.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first," Brady said in a video on Twitter.

"I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me."

Even though there were discussions about Brady possibly going to the 49ers in 2023 in 2023 following a disappointing 2022 NFL season with the Buccaneers, it seems the seven-time Super Bowl winner really is calling it a career this time around.

However, there likely will be some fans waiting for the 2023 season to start until they truly believe it.

