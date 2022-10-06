Tom Brady on NFL parity: ‘I think there’s a lot of bad football’

Four weeks into the 2022 NFL season, only one undefeated team remains (the 4-0 Philadelphia Eagles), and 15 of the 32 teams have a 2-2 record.

While some people might think that reflects a healthy parity at the highest level of the game, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a different explanation.

“I think there’s a lot of bad football, from what I watch,” Brady said Thursday, shaking his head with a smile. “I watched a lot of bad football. Yeah, a poor quality of football. That’s what I see.”

If anyone might be qualified to make such a judgement, it might be Brady, who has set a ridiculous standard for excellence and consistent success over 23 years in the league.

The Bucs are one of those 2-2 teams right now, and Brady’s clearly not satisfied with their level play up to this point, either.

