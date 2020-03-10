You might have heard that the greatest quarterback in NFL history is set to hit free agency next week.

Tom Brady, at age 42, will test the market and see if there is more out there for him than what Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have to offer. He wants a paycheck worthy of all his accomplishments, an offense stacked with weapons and a chance to win another Super Bowl before he hangs them up.

With that in mind, we ranked the best potential landing spots for Brady based on the teams that have been linked to him in at least some way.

Tom Brady NFL free agency: Ranking best fits for legendary quarterback originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area