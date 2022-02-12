Will Tom Brady make an NFL comeback? Rob Gronkowski has a prediction

Gronk's prediction about Tom Brady's NFL future makes a lot of sense originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady left the door open on a possible NFL comeback, and Rob Gronkowski believes it's only a matter of time before he walks through it.

Brady announced his NFL retirement earlier this month, citing a desire to spend more time with family and focus on his many business ventures. Just one week after his announcement, however, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback admitted he'd "never say never" about returning to the league.

His longtime tight end likes the odds of the 44-year-old lacing them up again, even if it's not in 2022.

"The guy can play at any age," Gronkowski told USA TODAY Sports' Josh Peter on Friday. "If he’s 50 years old he can still come back.

"I think he’s going to come back but in a couple of years. The guy's a beast. He can play anytime."

Brady may be content to sit this season out while embracing his roles as father and businessman. But the seven-time Super Bowl champion knows he can still play at a high level: Brady led the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns in 2021, finishing second in NFL MVP voting behind Aaron Rodgers.

So, perhaps he'll follow the lead of Gronkowski, who retired after the 2018 season only to return with Brady and the Bucs in 2020. After all, Brady has said in the past he wants to play until (or past) age 45, and there's probably some part of him that wants to prove he can still sling it as one of the oldest players in NFL history.

As long as Brady is retired, though, does that mean Gronk will call it quits as well? The 32-year-old has yet to make a decision, it appears.

"I’ll figure all that out in the future," Gronkowski told Peter. "Let everything play out, then make a move. So I’m just relaxing, letting my body heal, have a good time, have some laughs."