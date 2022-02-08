Will Tom Brady make an NFL comeback? Retired QB leaves door open

Do Tom Brady's latest comments leave door open for NFL comeback? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady is content with his decision to retire from the NFL. For now.

The 44-year-old quarterback announced his retirement last week after 22 seasons, citing a desire to spend more time with his family and focus on his many off-field business ventures.

But when asked Monday night on his weekly "Let's Go!" podcast if he'd consider an NFL comeback, Brady said ... maybe.

"I'm just gonna take things as they come. I think that's the best way to put it," Brady told host Jim Gray. "I don't think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time I know that I'm very, I feel very good about my decision. I don't know how I'll feel six months from now."

"I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which, I did this last week. And, again, I think it's not looking to reverse course, I'm definitely not looking to do that. But in the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life.

"Again, I loved playing. I'm looking forward to doing things other than playing. That's as honest as I can be."

Brady isn't announcing a comeback a few weeks from now, and it's possible he's done for good. Between his family life -- Brady has two children with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and a son from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynihan -- and his businesses -- TB12 Sports, the newly-launched Brady Brand and 199 Productions, to name a few -- there's plenty to keep him busy.

But the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also knows he can still play at a high level. Brady led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns in 2021 and is a legitimate NFL MVP candidate. If he wants to return for a 23rd season, his body won't stop him, and it's very likely he'd put up similar numbers next season in the right situation.

Brady likely will keep that knowledge in the back of his mind as the 2022 season approaches. And if the perfect situation arises -- a chance to play for his hometown San Francisco 49ers, perhaps? -- the competitor in Brady may have a hard time staying away from the game he's dominated for over two decades.

At the very least, Brady's status is worth monitoring in August and September. Based on how things went down last week, though, don't expect a comeback to happen in New England.