Tom Brady is the NFL’s best QB against this particular coverage

We all know Tom Brady is the GOAT, but even at 44 years old, he’s still proving himself to be one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks when it comes to picking apart defenses.

In fact, when facing Cover 6 looks from opposing defenses, Brady was the best passer in the league, as Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar points out here:

Cover-6 (also known as “Quarter-quarter-half”) is an example of simple math — it’s Cover-2 to one side, and Cover-4 to the other. Ergo, 6. And against these iterations of coverage, Tom Brady was the black belt in 2021. He completed 16 of 23 passes for 261 yards, 182 air yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, a passer rating of 136.3, and an ANY/A of 11.3.

Brady isn’t just riding through the final chapters of a legendary career, but rather still dominating his peers with elite play.

Now heading into his 23rd NFL season, there’s no reason to believe Brady won’t keep seeing the same kind of success right up until the moment he finally hangs up his cleats.

List