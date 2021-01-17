What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Danny Karnik/AP/Shutterstock

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady is in his 21st NFL season and has amassed an unparalleled list of awards, accomplishments and achievements.

The 43-year-old also has quite an eye-popping net worth.

Read More: How Much Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Other QBs Make Per Career TD Thrown

Brady, who led the New England Patriots to a record six Super Bowl victories in 20 seasons with the team, has a net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Net worth: $200 million

Date of birth: Aug. 3, 1977

Primary sources of wealth: NFL salary, endorsements

Career highlights: Record six Super Bowl victories, nine Super Bowl appearances

And although that’s quite an impressive number, Brady’s net worth pales in comparison to that of his wife, Gisele Bundchen. The longtime supermodel’s net worth is $400 million, Celebrity Net Worth reported.

Tom Brady Net Worth: $200 Million

Brady’s longevity as an NFL quarterback is extremely rare. According to Statista.com, the average NFL quarterback’s career is just 4.44 years. That doesn’t mean Brady is slowing down, however. In a stretch of four quarters against the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions, he threw for 668 yards and six touchdowns. That’s how you earn your $25 million salary — he signed a two-year, $50 million deal when he left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason.

See: Which NFL Hall of Famer Has the Highest Net Worth?

In his stellar career with the Patriots, he led the team to a record nine Super Bowl appearances. Brady has earned $230 million in salary and another $100 million in endorsements (from products such as Under Armour, UGG and Tag Heuer), according to Celebrity Net Worth. He restructured his contract several times to make it more friendly to the NFL salary cap, taking a lower salary with a larger signing bonus several times to spread out the cost over the life of his deal.

Big Earners: 27 Richest No. 1 NFL Draft Picks

As a sixth-round pick out of Michigan in 2000, Brady earned $231,500 in his rookie season. After his second year, when he replaced the injured Drew Bledsoe and led the Patriots to a Super Bowl upset over the St. Louis Rams, he signed a four-year extension worth $30 million. His numbers have only gone up from there.

Story continues

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?