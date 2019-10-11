Tom Brady doesn't often make tackles for the New England Patriots. But on Thursday night against the New York Giants, he did at least make an effort to stop a ball-carrier with a tackle.

After Brady threw a downfield pass that was picked off by Janoris Jenkins, the veteran corner was able to put together a nice return. Brady was among the last line of defense for the Patriots, and he did make an effort to get involved in the play.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But as captured by The Checkdown, Brady's effort didn't exactly pan out as he had planned.

Brady went for the tackle after the pick 😳 @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/cWyYmJWWp3 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 11, 2019

That said, while Brady wasn't able to make the stop, he did disrupt the play. That afforded left guard Joe Thuney some more time to get involved in the play and ultimately make the stop.

Had Brady made the tackle, it would have been a rare feat. During his 20-year NFL career, Brady has made just 9 total tackles and the last tackle he made came in 2014.

But clearly, he is still willing to make an effort if it's going to help his team win.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Tom Brady nearly makes first tackle since 2014 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston