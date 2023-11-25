Advertisement

Tom Brady narrates hype video for Ohio State-Michigan

Barry Werner

FOX Sports called one on of its biggest names to narrate a hype video for “The Game” on Saturday.

Tom Brady hasn’t found his way to the broadcast booth yet but he had time to fire folks up for Ohio State-Michigan at the Big House.

“Two states. Two schools. Their stories, their histories aligned forever.”

Brady was at Michigan from 1996-99 and the Wolverines won  three of four games in those seasons.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire