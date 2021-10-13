Tom Brady banged his thumb into a helmet during last Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, but it didn’t do anything to throw him off his game.

Brady was 30-of-41 for 411 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Bucs to a 45-17 win in Week Five. One of the touchdowns was a 62-yarder to Antonio Brown that marked the longest completion for Brady since the 2018 season.

The NFL announced that Brady has been named the NFC offensive player of the week as a result of his play against Miami. It’s the 32nd time he’s been named a winner of the weekly honors and the second time that he’s taken them since joining the Bucs in 2020.

Brady will kick off Week Six against the Eagles on Thursday night and he doesn’t expect the thumb to be any more of a problem than it was last weekend.

Tom Brady named NFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk