Tom Brady‘s second month of games with the Buccaneers went pretty well.

Brady threw 12 touchdowns and one interception while piloting his new team to a 3-1 record over the last four weeks of action. He also ran for a score while completing 105-of-159 passes for 1,157 yards and his 13 overall touchdowns were the most of any quarterback during the month of October.

That made him the league’s choice as the NFC offensive player of the month.

It’s the 11th time that Brady has taken those monthly honors, but the first time that he’s done it in the NFC. His last time taking the prize came in November 2017.

Tom Brady named NFC offensive player of the month originally appeared on Pro Football Talk