The NFL played its first game in Germany on Sunday and it was a big hit with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady threw a pair of touchdowns in a 21-16 win that played out in front of a boisterous crowd that was singing and cheering throughout the contest. Brady said it stood out as one of the most memorable games of his long career when he spoke to reporters at his postgame press conference.

“That was one of the great football experiences I’ve ever had,” Brady said. “It says a lot for 23 years in the league and for a regular-season game. I think the fan turnout was incredible. It felt, like, very electric from the time we took the field. The end of the game, with them singing ‘Sweet Caroline’ and ‘Country Roads,’ that was pretty epic. So I think everyone who’s a part of that experience got to have something. A pretty amazing memory for the rest of their life. So thank you for hosting us, we appreciate it. Thank you.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said this week that the league plans to play games in Germany for at least the next four years so there will be plenty of other chances for others to experience what Brady got a taste of on Sunday.

Tom Brady: Munich game one of the “great football experiences” I’ve ever had originally appeared on Pro Football Talk