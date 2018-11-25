Tom Brady moves past Peyton Manning for most total passing yards in NFL history

Tom Brady has yet another feat to add to his already impressive resume as he became NFL's new leader in total passing yards.

The New England Patriots quarterback surpassed Peyton Manning's leading mark of 79,279 yards, which includes both the regular season and playoffs. He reached the record during his 301st career game as he led the Patriots past the New York Jets with a 27-13 victory.

The five-time Super Bowl champion finished Sunday's game with a career total of 79,416 passing yards after completing 20 of 31 passes for 283 yards.

Brady ranks fourth in regular-season passing yards behind Drew Brees, Manning and Brett Favre. Brees passed Manning for the No. 1 spot on Oct. 8.