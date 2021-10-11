After throwing zero touchdown passes during his return to New England last Sunday, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made up for it against the Dolphins.

Brady had five touchdown passes, for the ninth time in his career. He ties Peyton Manning for the second most five-touchdown games in league history. Drew Brees has the record with 11 such games.

Brady also now has 36 four-touchdown games. That’s second all-time, ahead of Manning’s 35 and just behind Brees’s 37.

Brady also now has 12 games with 400 or more passing yards. That ties him with Ben Roethlisberger for fourth on the all-time list. Only Dan Marino (with 13), Manning (14), and Brees (16) have more.

And there’s one more. His 62-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown was Brady’s 45th of 50 or more yards. Brady is now tied with Brees and John Hadl for third all time, behind Manning (46) and John Unitas, who had 51 in an era that didn’t feature a ton of 50-yard touchdown passes.

Tom Brady moves closer to all-time record number of four-, five-TD games originally appeared on Pro Football Talk