Tom Brady continues to solidify himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

The New England Patriots QB rushed for two touchdowns on Thursday night against the New York Giants, and now has more rushing TD's than 10 running backs this season. See below:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Naturally, Brady became the oldest player in NFL history to record multiple rushing touchdowns in a game.

Brady may have improved upon that 5.28-second 40-yard dash he ran all those years ago at the NFL combine, but he luckily hasn't had to run all that much this season in order to reach the end zone. He has a mere three yards rushing, and each TD has come from the one-yard line.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Tom Brady has more rushing touchdowns this season than these running backs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston