Tom Brady: We’re more at risk for getting COVID this year

Now that the season has begun and the games have been compelling, it’s easy to forget about the COVID situation. The players definitely have not.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady addressed the situation when commenting on the fact that receiver Antonio Brown is on the COVID reserve list after testing positive.

“I think different guys are going to have to step up if he’s not available,” Brady said regarding Brown. “I think everyone kind of knew this situation someday was going to happen. I’m sure it’s not going to be the last one. We just have to deal with it as best we can. I know different players around the league have tested positive. It’s just the way things are now with the stadiums full and families traveling — we’re definitely at more risk this year. I don’t know what we can do about it, but in our situation, we will just deal with it and try to get some other guys prepared. Then if he can’t go, he can’t go.”

Vaccinated players are tested once per week. Brown tested positive this week. Brady or other Buccaneers potentially could test positive next week. With Brady’s return to New England looming, it makes sense to keep an eye on the possibility that Brady will generate a positive in his next once-per-week test.

As to Brown’s absence, the Bucs indeed will be fine. Rookie Jaelon Darden, inactive for the first two weeks, likely will get a chance to play. Others who have been overlooked in the distribution of passes, such as Scotty Miller (zero targets in two games), will likely get more looks.

