Tom Brady: Mohamed Sanu brings a lot of juice

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was asked about the frequent changes to the team’s receiving corps this year and said that you have “to adjust the best you can” to whoever is in the lineup.

The latest changes to the group are Josh Gordon‘s trip to injured reserve and the addition of Mohamed Sanu in a trade with the Falcons. Brady’s press conference moved on to questions about how Sanu has adjusted to life with his new team this week.

“I think it’s his willingness to embrace this opportunity,” Brady said. “He brings a lot of juice, so it’s good to have. It’s good to see someone that’s competitive. If you watch him play, he plays with an attitude. He’s got a little chip on his shoulder, too, so I think we can relate to each other. And he can relate to a guy like Julian [Edelman], because he was often overlooked in his career, and I think he plays that way.”

Sanu was told about Brady saying he brings a lot of juice and responded that he brings “the squeeze” as well. He’ll have a chance to employ both against the Browns this Sunday.