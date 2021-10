Associated Press

NASCAR's playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway was washed out and rescheduled for Monday because persistent rain backed the series into too tight of a window to run as scheduled. The race was initially delayed almost two hours and NASCAR made one attempt Sunday at starting the 500-miler. Talladega does not have lights — the Xfinity Series race on Saturday ended six laps early because of impending darkness — and the lengthy delay meant NASCAR would flirt with sunset if it even started the race.