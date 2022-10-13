Tom Brady on missed penalty calls: ‘Just complain to the refs like I do’

Coming out of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 5 win over the Atlanta Falcons, the most compelling storyline was the questionable (at best) roughing the passer penalty that extended the Bucs’ final drive, and allowed them to run out the clock on their division rivals.

Fan criticisms included the usual narrative about Tom Brady “always” getting those kinds of calls (despite facts to the contrary), and the GOAT couldn’t help but poke fun at that perspective.

During his press conference Thursday, Brady was asked about the challenges that come with officiating for all parties involved, and his answer is sure to rile up the haters:

Tom Brady was asked about the challenges of officiating NFL games. He made sure to sneak this into his answer for the haters: “When they don’t go your way, just complain to the refs like I do.” 🤣pic.twitter.com/ZQt12mUvNV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 13, 2022

Brady doesn’t mind poking fun at himself, and clearly, his detractors aren’t safe from his sense of humor, either.

List

NFL power rankings: Where do the Bucs land heading into Week 6?

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire