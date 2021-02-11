Tom Brady to have minor surgery on knee

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady played all 20 games this regular season and postseason, but it turns out that he’s not 100 percent healthy.

Brady will have a minor surgical procedure on his knee, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians described as “a clean up.”

Brady was healthy throughout the season, never even appearing on the Bucs’ injury report. It’s not clear when he injured his knee or what the specific nature of the injury is, but it has been reported that Brady suffered the injury on the football field, not when the Bucs were celebrating on Wednesday, when Brady was having a lot of fun.

The 43-year-old Brady said he’s not considering retirement and is expecting to have a big year in 2021.

