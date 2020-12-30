Tom Brady, Milan Lucic among athletes with emotional replies to Zdeno Chara's farewell IG post

Brady, Lucic among athletes with emotional replies to Chara's farewell Instagram originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Zdeno Chara is a Boston legend, and unfortunately for Bruins fans everywhere, he will be playing for a different team this coming season.

Chara has agreed to sign with the Washington Capitals on a one-year contract worth $795,000, the team announced Wednesday.

The 43-year-old defenseman posted a video and a lengthy message to his Instagram page that detailed several different topics. Chara also thanked many people who helped him during the 14 years he spent in Boston playing for the Bruins.

Check out the full Instagram post below:

The post also drew lots of reaction from the sports world in Boston and beyond.

Here's some of the notable replies to Chara's post, including those from former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and ex-Bruins forward Milan Lucic:

Chara is one of the best Bruins players of all time and will no doubt have his No. 33 retired to the rafters at TD Garden someday. But the current moment is a hard one for Bruins fans, many of whom were hoping to see Chara retire as a Bruin.