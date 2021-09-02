Tom Brady, Mike Vrabel poke fun at each other in hilarious video

WATCH: Brady, Vrabel poke fun at each other in hilarious video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans held joint practices last month in Florida ahead of their Week 2 preseason game at Raymond James Stadium, and the trash talk between the two teams was intense.

Look no further than the fight that broke out between these squads. Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown even got into an altercation with Titans cornerback Chris Jackson.

There also was trash talk between two former New England Patriots teammates -- Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Brady and Vrabel played eight seasons and won three Super Bowl titles together in New England. Those accomplishments haven't slowed down the competitive fire each person brings to the field, and that was evident in a video the Bucs posted to their YouTube page on Wednesday.

If you skip to the 8:14 mark of the video, Brady and Vrabel exchange a couple friendly jabs at each other's expense. It's a pretty funny sequence.

Check it out below:

Brady also reacted to the trash talk with the following tweet posted Thursday afternoon:

I mean no lies here… https://t.co/qDB6e3aGFz — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 2, 2021

The Buccaneers and Titans aren't scheduled to play during the 2021 regular season, so if they do square off, it would have to be in Super Bowl LVI.