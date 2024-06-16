Tom Brady might use the UFL Championship as a non-televised practice game

On Saturday, we pointed out that Tom Brady will be present in St. Louis today, with the assignment from his $37.5 million-per-year employer to hand out the UFL Championship MVP trophy. It would make sense for him to be using the Fox game as a way to better prepare himself for his first season of calling NFL games.

Maybe he will.

In response to our X post on the matter, Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com said that Brady "probably is" calling the game. But not for TV.

It makes sense for him to do that. If he's already going to be giving up Father's Day to be in St. Louis for the game, why not use it as a way to practice what he always preaches about hard work and commitment and doing what's hard and such?

It would be great to hear him do the game. And it would generate bigger ratings for Fox.

Of course, it would also be the first opportunity for social media to sink its jagged teeth into Tom's neck. After what's happened to Tony Romo in recent years, Fox surely is sensitive to the possibility that Brady will become a pin cushion for criticism.

The next question is whether Brady will work the Fox preseason game — Saints at 49ers, on August 18. Fox has touted the Week 1 Cowboys-Browns game as his debut. While it would be useful for Brady to work a live game before 30 million tune in for Week 1, Fox might not want to run the risk that his dry run goes over like his live roast: Many people will watch it, and Brady will regret doing it.

For now, keep your eyes peeled for Brady in St. Louis today. If anyone at the game sees him in a booth with a headset, snap a photo and send it in.