Tom Brady was mic’d up vs. 49ers, and it’s as sad as you think
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 14 road trip to face the San Francisco 49ers was supposed to be a joyous homecoming for quarterback Tom Brady, who grew up a Niners fan in California while watching the legendary days of Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, and many other legends.
Instead, Brady’s Bucs were treated to a 35-7 blowout loss, with rookie seventh-round draft pick Brock Purdy beating the GOAT in his first career NFL start.
To make things worse, Brady was evidently mic’d up for the occasion, and it’s a tough watch for Bucs fans.
Here’s Brady desperately trying to fire up his teammates and keep their energy high, before eventually just ditching the mic altogether:
#Bucs recently released footage from their Week 14 game against the #49ers
Tom Brady was mic'd up for a big homecoming-type of game for him in front of his friends and family.
You can see him desperately trying to fire up a life-less team all game long. The end is just.. 😔 pic.twitter.com/ffzWR8kos2
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 23, 2023
Definitely one to forget for Brady and the Bucs.
