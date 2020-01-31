Tom Brady to Miami rumors keep gaining steam

Tom Brady‘s deliberate decision to send a cryptic message about his coming-or-going football future has sparked even more speculation about a situation that already was rife with it. It also has fueled rumors regarding where Brady may play, if he doesn’t play for the Patriots.

And the destination that continues to get the most buzz is the place where the Super Bowl will be played in two days: Miami.

The rumor makes sense, for various reasons. Long-time Patriots assistant coach Brian Flores coaches the Dolphins. The Dolphins could use Brady’s help at the quarterback position, allowing them to devote their draft capital to young players who would improve the roster around him.

Miami also would put Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, in much closer proximity to Costa Rica (where the family has a home) and Brazil (Bundchen’s native country). Given her line of work, the fashion scene in Miami would be a much stronger attraction than cities like Nashville or Indianapolis.

Then there’s the Bruce Beal factor. The partner of Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has an option to buy the team whenever Ross decides to sell it. Some believe Ross may decide to sell much sooner than later, with Beal buying the team and selling a sliver of it to Brady. (At least one league source has suggested that a sale to Beal is possible not long after Miami’s concludes its Super Bowl hosting duties.)

If Brady ends up in Miami, the stadium would be full and the jerseys would sell like none other in the game. And the two games between the Patriots and Dolphins instantly would become must-see TV, along with every other Dolphins’ game in 2020 — especially since the schedule will include games against the Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Broncos, 49ers, Rams, and Seahawks.