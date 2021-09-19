Tom Brady matches Dan Marino for consecutive games with four or more TD passes

Jake Levin
·1 min read
Tom Brady's torrid start in Year 2 in Tampa continues originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's becoming more and more rare to see Tom Brady actually matching or still chasing passing records.

Every now and then another one comes up though, and in Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Atlanta Falcons, Brady was at it again, this time with a mark for consecutive games with four touchdown passes.

Should Brady throw four touchdown passes next Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, he'll match Peyton Manning for the most all-time.

Which means that if he does it again next week, he can break Manning's record the following Sunday against...the New England Patriots.

Just for good measure, Brady's eight touchdown passes through two games -- half to Rob Gronkowski -- to begin a season are his most ever -- even more than his then-record 50-touchdown season of 2007.

