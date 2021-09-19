Tom Brady matches Dan Marino for consecutive games with four or more TD passes

Tom Brady's torrid start in Year 2 in Tampa continues originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's becoming more and more rare to see Tom Brady actually matching or still chasing passing records.

Every now and then another one comes up though, and in Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Atlanta Falcons, Brady was at it again, this time with a mark for consecutive games with four touchdown passes.

Tom Brady has thrown for 4 touchdowns in 4 consecutive games dating to last season, tying 1984 Dan Marino for the second-longest streak of its kind in NFL history (Peyton Manning had a streak of 5 in 2004).



His 35 games with 4 Pass TD tie P. Manning for 2nd all-time (Brees 37). pic.twitter.com/JJAfuzfaUk — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 19, 2021

Should Brady throw four touchdown passes next Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, he'll match Peyton Manning for the most all-time.

Which means that if he does it again next week, he can break Manning's record the following Sunday against...the New England Patriots.

Just for good measure, Brady's eight touchdown passes through two games -- half to Rob Gronkowski -- to begin a season are his most ever -- even more than his then-record 50-touchdown season of 2007.