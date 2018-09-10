Tom Brady: We all have to match Rob Gronkowski’s greatness

While some wondered if he actually caught the ball, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski wondered what quarterback Tom Brady was thinking when Brady threw the ball his way despite double coverage late in the first half of Sunday’s victory over the Texans.

Gronkowski’s catch set up a touchdown for New England and Brady gave some insight into what might have been on his mind on Monday morning. During an appearance on WEEI, Brady said the Texans did a good job on Gronkowski but that you have to give looks to “probably the best to ever play the game.”

Brady added that the rest of the Patriots have to raise their games to match what Gronkowski can do on the field.

“He’s a big part of what we do, and we all have to match his greatness. All of us, in order to be a great offense,” Brady said, via MassLive.com. “Teams focus on him, which gives other guys opportunities, and we’re going to have to take advantage of those opportunities when we get them.”

Matching Gronkowski’s greatness is a tall order, but making the most of chances that come from sharing the field with the tight end isn’t asking anyone to do much more than their job. That mantra’s worked out well in New England over the years and it worked out well enough for a 27-20 win on Sunday.