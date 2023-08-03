Tom Brady makes passionate case for Robert Kraft to make Hall of Fame originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Robert Kraft has been very public in his support of Tom Brady over the years. Now, Brady is returning the favor.

While 16 NFL owners are already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Kraft is still waiting for his call despite helping the New England Patriots win six Super Bowl titles as one of the greatest dynasties in professional sports. Kraft is one of 12 "coach/contributor" semifinalists for the Class of 2024, however, and Brady feels so passionate about Kraft earning the nod that he offered his public support while on vacation in Africa.

"In my mind, this is a no-brainer," Brady recently told Mass Live's Karen Guregian of Kraft's candidacy. "I want this bad for him because he deserves it."

Brady then laid out a detailed case for Kraft making the Hall of Fame, noting that Kraft's contributions go well beyond the Patriots' on-field success, from helping broker lucrative television deals between broadcast networks and the NFL and playing a key role in reaching a labor agreement with the NFL Players' Association in 2011 that ended a strike.

"When it comes to the league, nobody, in my opinion, has contributed - since I’ve been in the league - the way he has," Brady said. "As an owner on all the important committees, he successfully navigated multiple labor agreements. I know in the 2011 agreement, he was instrumental in the success of it.

"I remember that picture of him and Jeff Saturday, with their arms around each other, bringing everyone back to football, which was great. You can care about that on a team level, but you can also look at that from a league level."

Brady also shared indirect praise for Bill Belichick, giving Kraft credit agreeing to give up three draft picks -- a first-rounder, a fourth-rounder and a seventh-rounder -- to acquire the Patriots head coach in a bold trade with the division rival New York Jets in 2000.

"He realized how talented of a coach (Belichick) was, and had the foresight and conviction to give up picks ... that’s a lot to give up for anyone, but he was so sure that Bill was the right coach, he went for it," said Brady. "And amongst everything else, that speaks for itself."

Brady and Kraft had a strong relationship during the QB's two-decade tenure in New England, so Brady's support of his ex-boss isn't surprising. And while Brady and Belichick didn't always enjoy the same cordiality, the 46-year-old has had nothing but positive things to say about his former head coach since his NFL retirement.

The Hall of Fame Committee is set to meet later this month, which will determine whether Kraft's candidacy remains alive or he'll have to wait an additional year.