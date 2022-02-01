Tom Brady makes it official: Announces via social media that he is retiring from NFL after 22 seasons

A day after saying he was evaluating his options concerning his future, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady officially retired from the NFL.

Brady made the announcement via social media on Tuesday morning.

"I have always believed the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition – if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game," Brady said. "There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I've done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

Brady, 44, led the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns this season and his final game was the NFC Divisional loss at home to the Los Angeles Rams.

USA TODAY Sports reported Saturday that Brady was set to announce his retirement after 22 seasons.

"Tom Brady will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL. An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.

"Tom made everyone around him better and always seemed to rise to the occasion in the biggest moments. His record five Super Bowl MVP awards and seven Super Bowl championships set a standard that players will chase for year."

On Monday, Brady said on his SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go" that he wasn’t ready to announce plans for his future.

Brady's retirement brings an end to a storied career with seven Super Bowl titles, three MVP and five Super Bowl MVP awards and 15 Pro Bowl selections.

After being selected in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft by the New England Patriots, Brady got his opportunity the next season in Week 2 when starter Drew Bledsoe was hit by New York Jets linebacker Mo Lewis. Brady started the next week against the Indianapolis Colts, leading them to a 44-13 victory.

He set NFL career marks for touchdown passes (624), passing yards (84,250) and wins as a starting quarterback while also setting league records for playoff wins, touchdowns and passing yards.

If there is one blemish on his record, it came during the 2015 AFC championship when the Colts accused Brady of using a deflated football.

The NFL investigated and found that it was more than likely Brady did use a football that was not up to league standards.

He was suspended four games, and the Patriots were fined $1 million and lost several draft picks because of the incident.

