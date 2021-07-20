Tom Brady makes first visit to White House to celebrate Super Bowl win since 2005

Tom Brady is at the White House on Tuesday, joining his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates in celebrating their Super Bowl 55 win and meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Super Bowl MVP's appearance is noteworthy, since he did not visit the White House following his last three Super Bowl wins in 2015, 2017 and 2019 with the New England Patriots. In 2019, the Patriots elected as a team to not visit then-President Donald Trump. Brady said he was visiting his mother when the Pats visited in 2017.

George W. Bush was president the last time Brady visited the White House in 2005 after his third consecutive Super Bowl win. The quarterback is a seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time MVP. He is entering his second season with the Buccaneers.

