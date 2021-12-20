Tom Brady makes dubious history in Bucs' shutout loss to Saints

These stats from Brady's shutout loss to Saints are hard to fathom originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Want to know what it feels like to beat Tom Brady? Just join the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints blanked Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-0 at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night to keep their playoff hopes alive. But we're not here to talk about the NFC South race.

We're here to discuss Brady losing his fourth straight regular-season game to the Saints and interrupting a potential MVP campaign to deliver his worst performance of the year by far.

First, here's Brady's stat line:

26 for 48 (54.2%), 214 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT, 1 fumble lost, 57.1 passer rating

That passer rating was Brady's lowest in a game since -- you guessed it -- last year's home game against the Saints (40.4 in a 38-3 loss).

It gets worse for the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Sunday's loss was just the third time in 315 career games that Brady has been shut out and his first shutout loss in 15 years. So, there's one record Brady can't break.

Including the playoffs, Tom Brady has gone 255 consecutive starts without being shut out, the 2nd-longest streak by a quarterback all-time. Drew Brees went his entire career without being shut out in a start (304). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 20, 2021

Brady's previous two shutout losses both came with the New England Patriots against AFC East opponents:

Dec. 10, 2006: 21-0 loss at Miami Dolphins

Sept. 7, 2003: 31-0 loss at Buffalo Bills

For context: The last time Brady was shut out, no currently active defensive player had entered the NFL.

This was also the first time ever Brady has been shut out at home, and the first time he's ever lost four straight regular-season games to the same opponent.

Tom Brady was shut out at home for the first time in his career and has lost 4 straight against a single opponent for the first time in his career.



Tampa Bay closed as an 11.5-point favorite, tied for the second-largest favorite to be shut out in the Super Bowl Era (since 1966). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 20, 2021

To say the Saints have Brady's number in Tampa Bay would be an understatement: He's now thrown eight interceptions to just six touchdown passes in four games against New Orleans as a member of the Bucs. The Saints also sacked Brady four times Sunday and have gotten to TB12 13 times in those four games.

With this sack, Cameron Jordan now has over 100 in his #NFL career!



ðŸ“º: NBC and @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/DMZg1gmdkA — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 20, 2021

Perhaps the wildest stat? According to the Associated Press, this was the first time Brady has ever lost to an opponent that didn't score a touchdown, as the Saints kicked three field goals to seal the victory.

That's all to say Brady had one of the worst games of his career Sunday night. The good news for the Bucs? They're still 10-4 after the loss -- and their lone victory over the Saints since Brady arrived was in last year's playoffs.