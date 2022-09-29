Tom Brady, Glazer family make donations for Hurricane Ian relief

Happy were able to head home for Sunday night, but so many people in Florida won’t be able to do the same. I’ll be making a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to get things started, and I’m hoping the rest of the NFL family in our state will follow suit https://t.co/fCMDsdnruE — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 29, 2022

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue their preparations for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, their minds are clearly on the victims of Hurricane Ian, a massive storm that made landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady announced Thursday that he’ll be making a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund as relief efforts begin throughout the state, and encouraged others in the NFL to do the same.

Brady and the Bucs were forced to relocate their football operations and practices to Miami this week as the storm approached, with families of players, coaches and staff brought along, as well.

Contingency plans were in place for Sunday’s game to be moved to Minnesota depending on the impact of the storm to the Tampa Bay area, but the team confirmed Thursday that Raymond James Stadium will indeed be able to host.

The Glazer family, which owns the Bucs, also announced a donation of $1 million to aid in the relief efforts:

