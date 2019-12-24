Tom Brady makes it clear he wants to keep playing

Give Tom Brady credit, he’s consistent.

The Patriots quarterback has maintained that he wanted to play until he’s 45, and just because he’s going to be a 42-year-old free agent in March, he’s not moving away from that stance.

In his weekly interview on Westwood One with Jim Gray, Brady made it clear retirement wasn’t on his mind.

“I think I’ve said for a long time, my tune hasn’t changed. I hope to continue playing,” Brady said. “I’ve had long-term goals, I’ve had short-term goals and again, football is a contact sport. So you never know when your last game is going to be and you count your blessings every time you walk off the field healthy.”

This season certainly hasn’t been the smoothest for Brady, with a lack of offensive firepower around him, stats that have been merely good but not great, and not being invited to the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2008.

But he’s still stacking up AFC East titles, and has them in a position to win the second seed in the AFC playoffs if they beat Miami this week.