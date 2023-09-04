Tom Brady makes the case for 2023 Michigan football national championship

Despite insistences from rival fans, Tom Brady has always been fervently all about Michigan football. He’s just been busy, you know, being the greatest of all time in the NFL.

Brady often but his teammates from rival schools when they played the Wolverines and openly shared he was forged by his time in Ann Arbor. He’s made visits to campus when he’s been able and took in the 2016 Colorado game when he was named an honorary captain.

Now retired from the NFL, Brady is taking a year off before he begins his broadcasting career on Fox. And on Big Noon Kickoff, he apparently made a strong case for why this is the year of the maize and blue.

Watch below.

Tom Brady showed up on Fox Big Noon Kickoff to say this year belongs to Michigan pic.twitter.com/d0bJHp5Pq3 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire